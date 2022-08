EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Altoona’s Alyssa Wirth commits to play her college basketball at Minnesota. The Eau Claire Express look for their 5th straight win. On the gridiron, UW-Eau Claire hits the field for the first time this season. Plus, our prep football previews continue with Elk Mound.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.