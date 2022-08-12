Wagner Tails fundraisers include drinkware, clothing, bracelets

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - WEAU’s Danielle Wagner is collaborating with three different small businesses for Wagner Tails fundraisers. For each fundraiser, proceeds are divided evenly between the 12 current Wagner Tails partner shelters and rescues across western Wisconsin. The fundraisers include drinkware, clothing and bracelets. You can find links to each fundraiser below.

BRACELET FUNDRAISER:

Sarah with ShopSarahndipity is donating 20 percent from each bracelet purchase to the Wagner Tails partner shelters/rescues. Click HERE for a link to order. You choose a bead color, and you choose what you want the bracelet to say. It can be a word, such as adopt, or you can personalize it with your pet’s name. There are charm options for both cats and dogs in silver and gold. The standard size is 7 inches, which is what will be selected unless you specify otherwise.

CLOTHING FUNDRAISER:

Eleisha with LittleHuskyShop is donating 30 percent from each Wagner Tails clothing item sold back to the partner shelters/rescues. You can choose between shirts, sweatshirts and tank tops in a variety of colors. As of mid July, nearly $400 has been raised and donated to the Wagner Tails partner shelters and rescues. Click HERE for a link to order.

DRINKWARE FUNDRAISER:

For every personalized pet drinkware item purchased from Type League Press in 2022, $1 will be donated to the Wagner Tails partner shelters and rescues on Giving Tuesday. You can choose between a ceramic mug (11 oz. or 15 oz.), a travel mug, or a skinny tumbler (20 oz.) with a picture of your pet or pets on it (please use a high quality image). Click HERE to purchase a pet drinkware item.

Current Wagner Tails partner shelters/rescues, which benefit from these fundraisers: Eau Claire County Humane Association, Bob’s House for Dogs, Chippewa Humane Association, Dunn County Humane Society, Moses Ark Rescue & Sanctuary, Buffalo County Humane Association, Trempealeau County Humane Society, Last Paw Rescue, Clark County Humane Society, Little Red Barn Dog Rescue, Community Cat Rescue and Adoption Center of Barron County, Coulee Region Humane Society

WEAU and/or Danielle Wagner are NOT receiving profits from the purchase of these items. Email Danielle Wagner with questions.

