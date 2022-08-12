WEC reports few problems in 2022 Wisconsin primary

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin election officials said Thursday that the high 2022 Partisan Primary Election voter turnout helped prepare them for the road ahead and there were few issues at the polls.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission reported that some clerks needed to print more ballots Tuesday in order to accommodate the higher turnout than was expected.

The WEC stated that turnout for Tuesday’s election reached nearly 26% of the voting-age population, which is the highest level for a partisan primary in 40 years.

The WEC noted that it provided assistance to local clerks and voters, which is customary, by answering questions about finding polling places, how to register to vote and how to return an absentee ballot. More than 675 phone calls and 280 emails were relayed to the WEC for assistance. It also hired a third-party vendor to help with over 200 calls.

WEC Administrator Meagan Wolfe said the agency is confident that its clerks are prepared for the general election in November.

“We’re proud of all the work Wisconsin’s more than 1,850 local clerks did to deliver successfully-run elections to their communities,” Wolfe said.

Results from the partisan primary have not been certified yet, meaning all election results are not final and could still change.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.