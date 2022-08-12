Wisconsin GOP leader fires 2020 election investigator

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Republican legislative leader from Wisconsin has fired the former state Supreme Court justice he hired to investigate the 2020 election, just three days after the lawmaker beat a primary opponent the investigator had endorsed and campaigned for. Friday’s firing of Michael Gableman caps a 14-month ride that saw him hired by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to look into the election under pressure from Donald Trump. But as the probe progressed under bipartisan criticism, Vos’s relationship soured with both Trump and Gableman. Vos said Friday that after talking with fellow Republicans, it became clear to him the only choice was to close Gableman’s office.

