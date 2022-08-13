Chippewa Main Street hosts the 45th annual Pure Water Days and Riverfest

Chippewa Falls Main Street hosted the 45th annual Pure Water Days parade and Riverfest Saturday.
Chippewa Falls Main Street hosted the 45th annual Pure Water Days parade and Riverfest Saturday.(Daniel Gomez)
By Daniel Gomez
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa Falls Main Street hosted the 45th annual Pure Water Days parade and Riverfest Saturday.

Jungle safari was this year’s, with Sheriff James Kowalczyk as grand marshal.

Individuals attending the parade gathered along North Bridge Street to watch around 50 decorated floats and cheer on those marching in the parade.

Following the event, there was a classic car show that one organizer was excited about.

“I own a classic car, so I’m going to put my car in at the end of the show today. My mustang just over there. I’m going to run out into it. So we have about the way it sounds, 125 cars coming today,” said Jerry Smith from the Chippewa Falls Rotary Club.

There was also live music and other activities at Riverfest, which was at River Front Park.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Geske was booked into the Eau Claire County Jail for the recommended charges of possession of a...
1 arrested for suspected drug use around children
FILE - Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of "The Tender Bar" on Dec. 12, 2021, at the TCL...
Anne Heche declared brain dead, kept on life support for organ donations
According to a statement Mayo Clinic Health System, this particular phone scam includes...
Mayo Clinic informing public of phone scam
Nicolae Miu appears virtually in St. Croix County (Wis.) court for a status conference on Aug....
St. Croix County stabbing suspect appears in court Friday
58-year-old Duane Wisner is facing a charge of possession of child pornography.
Barron County man facing possession of child porn charge

Latest News

Lance’s deep TD pass leads 49ers to 28-21 win vs. Packers
DHS makes plan to prevent FoodShare fraud
DHS makes plan to prevent FoodShare fraud
Stanley-Boyd preps for season
SportScene 13 for Friday August 12
SportScene 13 Friday
SportScene 13 Friday