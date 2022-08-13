Chippewa Main Street hosts the 45th annual Pure Water Days and Riverfest

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa Falls Main Street hosted the 45th annual Pure Water Days parade and Riverfest Saturday.

Jungle safari was this year’s, with Sheriff James Kowalczyk as grand marshal.

Individuals attending the parade gathered along North Bridge Street to watch around 50 decorated floats and cheer on those marching in the parade.

Following the event, there was a classic car show that one organizer was excited about.

“I own a classic car, so I’m going to put my car in at the end of the show today. My mustang just over there. I’m going to run out into it. So we have about the way it sounds, 125 cars coming today,” said Jerry Smith from the Chippewa Falls Rotary Club.

There was also live music and other activities at Riverfest, which was at River Front Park.

