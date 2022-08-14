Bee and butterfly populations threaten food supply, scientists say

Scientists say climate change is threatening the populations of butterflies and bees.
Scientists say climate change is threatening the populations of butterflies and bees.(tdlucas5000 / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A third of the food we eat is at risk because of the climate crisis endangering butterflies and bees.

International scientists recently announced the monarch butterfly is dangerously close to extinction.

Some wildlife experts said losing pollinators, including butterflies, would affect about 30% of the food supply.

The Food and Drug Administration said apples, melons, cranberries, broccoli and almonds are among the foods most susceptible to the pollinator decline.

Scientists said you can help pollinators rebound by planting gardens with native wildlife and using less pesticide and other chemicals around your home.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Geske was booked into the Eau Claire County Jail for the recommended charges of possession of a...
1 arrested for suspected drug use around children
A Utah man caught a 10-foot-long white sturgeon in Idaho, setting a new state record.
Whoa! Man sets state record with catching 10-foot white sturgeon, officials say
58-year-old Duane Wisner is facing a charge of possession of child pornography.
Barron County man facing possession of child porn charge
The annual event returns with safety at the top of mind for law enforcement
Chippewa Falls Pure Water Days Parade and Riverfest kicks off Saturday with safety precautions in mind
According to a statement Mayo Clinic Health System, this particular phone scam includes...
Mayo Clinic informing public of phone scam

Latest News

MODERATE MURKOWSKI
Moderate Murkowski
A religious icon is seen from the window of a church which was destroyed after Russian attack...
Shelling kills 1 in Ukraine; Russia wants nuke plant pledges
The bar was holding a fundraiser for those touched by an Aug. 5 blaze that killed seven adults...
Reports: 1 dead, 17 hurt in crash outside Pennsylvania bar
Burned furniture, including wooden tables and chairs, and a religious images are seen at the...
Officials: Fire at Coptic church in Cairo kills 41, hurts 14