Chippewa Falls church gives back to community members with backpack and supplies drive

The Valley Vineyard church hosted their backpack and supplies drive Sunday afternoon.
By Daniel Gomez
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Valley Vineyard church hosted their backpack and supplies drive Sunday afternoon.

The giveaway, which has been going yearly for over ten years, gives families much needed help with school supplies for the upcoming school year.

The church saw a long line of cars coming into their parking lot for the giveaway, and this year Pastor Michael Houle says there’s enough volunteers to help out.

“Some reason this year we got a lot more volunteers. This is the highest volunteer level we’ve ever had for this event. So we’re actually progressing really quickly,” said Pastor Houle

Donations have been pouring in from community members, to businesses and even other local churches.

The giveaway started with a humble 75 plastic bags of supplies over ten years ago to expanding now with a thousand backpacks full of school supplies.

“We’ll be slammed for the next two weeks,” said Pastor Houle.

While the distribution requires some time, the reward seems to over shadow the workload.

“We can give a talk and remind [volunteers] what an honor this is,” Pastor Houle said. “Nothing better than seeing a child with a new backpack full of school supplies.”

If you did not make it to Sunday’s backpack giveaway, the church is still handing them out at its food pantry.

That’s open Tuesday and Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

