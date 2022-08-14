Osseo-Fairchild School District holds open house for new technical education center

By Kim Leadholm
Aug. 14, 2022
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new technical education center at the Osseo-Fairchild School District will soon be welcoming its first classes.

Students will have the opportunity to get hands-on experience with some of the machines used in a variety of industries in this new building. The technical education center has robotics, welding and other tools meant to help students advance their learning.

“We find that there is a need for skilled employees in the real world when we were building the facility to look at areas we needed to focus on,” Lori Whelan, Osseo-Fairchild School District Superintendent, said. “We want to keep our students here and keep our communities growing and staying strong.”

Frans Carlstrom, Technical Education Instructor with the Osseo-Fairchild School District, said he agrees.

“We’ve got great businesses here that want to grow and employees are a big part of that,” Carlstrom said. “Without good, usable employees, our community is not going to grow. So, that’s why I think this building is super important to the growth of our community.”

The new building is in partnership with Chippewa Valley Technical College and will be used for the upcoming school year.

