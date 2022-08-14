Pioneer Days comes to an end

The 2022 Pioneer Days wrapped up in Eau Claire, where community members were able to get a glimpse of history.(WEAU)
By Kim Leadholm
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After a weekend of activities bringing community members in touch with the past, this year’s Pioneer Days wrapped up.

The events of the final day included raffles, RV races and a garden tractor pull. Visitors were also able to see a Phoenix Log Hauler brought into Eau Claire for Pioneer Days.

Daryl Dehnke, one of the Pioneer Days Organizers, said a variety of people attended Pioneer Days.

“It brings the families together. We’re family,” Dehnke said. “You’ll see kids around and around here that are one, two, three, four years old. You’ll see some men walking around here at 80, 90 years old and older. So what it is, it covers all ages.”

This year’s Pioneer Days also celebrated the city of Eau Claire turning 150 years old. Pioneer Days are held every year during the second weekend of August.

