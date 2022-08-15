1 dead, another hurt after multi-motorcycle crash in Polk County

Polk County, Wis. (WEAU) -A man is dead after a multi-motorcycle crash in Polk County.

According to a media release from Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 8 at 2:25 p.m., authorities received a report of a multi-motorcycle crash on Highway 87 at the intersection of River Road north of St. Croix Falls, Wis.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office in their media release says authorities arrived and found that motorcycles were traveling together northbound on Highway 87. The lead motorcycle was slowing to make a left turn onto River Road. The other motorcyclists were not familiar with the approaching turn. As the other motorcycles were arriving at the location of the turn, they began to collide with one another.

According to the media release from Polk County Sheriff’s Office, 69-year-old Ivan Davis of Minneapolis, Minn. suffered “substantial injury” and was flown from the scene to Regions Hospital. Davis died due to injuries suffered on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. One other motorcyclist suffered “minor injuries” and was taken to a local hospital.

Assisting the Polk County Sheriff’s Office with this crash were the St. Croix Falls Police Department, the St. Croix Falls Fire and First Responders, Lakes Area EMS, Luck Area EMS, Life Link III Air Ambulance Service and the Polk County Medical Examiner.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash and says this is the second fatality in Polk County this year.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.