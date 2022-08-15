2 Wisconsin kids vie for America’s best mullet as voting opens

Axel Wenzel (left) and Emmitt Bailey compete in the Kids Mullet Championship.
Axel Wenzel (left) and Emmitt Bailey compete in the Kids Mullet Championship.(Mullet Champ, LLC)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The polls are open, and this week will determine which kid has the best mullet in America! The list has been narrowed to the 25 children whose hairdos best capture the “business in front, party in back” lifestyle and features two finalists from the Badger State.

Axel Wenzel, of Brillion, and Emmitt Bailey, of Menomonie, are facing off against nearly two dozen other kids from across the country in the Kids Division of the USA Mullet Championship. They made it this far after being selected by voters on Facebook last month.

The final round voting opened Monday and will run through Friday. Click here to vote on the contest’s website.

Axel Wenzel
Axel Wenzel(Mullet Champ, LLC)

“It’s extremely fun to watch the votes, so it started out at, I think there was 600 kids that made the Facebook cut,” Emmitt’s dad Eric Bailey explained in an interview shortly after the finalists were announced. “Then they went to 100 and then all of the sudden we were watching the votes and he kept climbing, and climbing, and climbing, and then it went to the 25.”

Emmitt, who unsurprisingly also goes by ‘Mullet Boy,’ already got a chance to show off his rock-star ‘do when he threw out the first pitch at an Eau Claire Express game. The eight-year-old is thinking bigger, though, and already has eyes on what he would do with the $2,500 prize money: buy a go-cart.

Emmitt Bailey
Emmitt Bailey(Mullet Champ, LLC)

Eric explained that the throwback style takes some commitment, pointing out that Emmitt has been working on his mullet for a couple years now. But, for the Bailey’s, the experience has already been more than they could have asked for.

