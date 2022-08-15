EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Ann Crogg has been a huge help to us this summer. From walking the dog and taking him to the vet, to buying me new shorts because I have no time to shop. Today, on the hottest day of the year, while delivering hamburger, she raked our yard to clean up from the storm the night before. Thank you, Ann, for taking such good care of us. Please give her the Sunshine Award.

Josh Przybylski

