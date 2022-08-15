Body recovered from a Juneau Co. river

(KVLY)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GERMANTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - The body of a New Lisbon man has been recovered after someone reported spotting it near a boat landing on the Lemonweir River, the Juneau Co. Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, search crews responded shortly after noon on Sunday after receiving word that the body had been seen in the water near Co. Hwy. N and 19th Ave. They found the body partially submerged, between trees that were in the river.

Authorities have identified the man as Glen Erickson. The statement from the Sheriff’s Office did not indicate how the 55-year-old Erickson had died, nor if he had been reported missing prior to the discovery.

The Sheriff’s Office’s investigation is still ongoing, the statement noted.

In addition to the Sheriff’s Office, members of the Mauston Fire Department and the Juneau Co. Medical Examiner’s Office participated in the recovery effort.

