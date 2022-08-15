EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Connor Iverson for the Sunshine Award. Connor has participated in the Miracle League with Sam for two years and has done an outstanding job. Through this wonderful league, a very unique friendship has formed between them that will last a lifetime. Connor has a heart of gold and brings so very much sunshine into Sam’s life each time they are together.

Debbie Wright

