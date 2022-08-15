EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Integrity Auto for the Sunshine Award. I cannot say enough about the stellar customer service that Integrity Auto has provided! Not only are they the most effective option that I’ve experienced, but their timely repairs and communication throughout the process has been incredible. I will never go anywhere else for my repair needs. It’s so nice to experience actual customer service. Thank you, Integrity Auto.

Deb Nichols

