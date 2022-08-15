‘It was kind of like a miracle’: Woman donates kidney to older brother in need

A woman donated her kidney to her adopted brother after turning out to be a match. (SOURCE: KATV)
By Desmond Nugent
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) – An Arkansas woman showed how far she will go for her family when she found out she was a kidney match for her adopted brother.

Leslie George said she has always protected her brother, Craig Robinson, who is 14 months older.

Robinson is visually impaired and suffers from a rare genetic disorder, a situation that grew worse three years ago, causing kidney dysfunction.

“It wasn’t so much about the idea of donating a kidney, it was more about my brother was in trouble and he needed help,” George said.

It wasn’t until July 2021 that George discovered she and Robinson had matching blood types. She said that’s rare since they are not biological siblings.

“Immediately, I thought that’s my blood type,” George said. “So I reached out to mom and just said, ‘Well, now you know that I’m also B positive.’”

Both had a successful surgery in May of this year.

Their mother, Carol Robinson, called it a full-circle moment she will never forget.

“The idea that this was able to happen, lengthen his life, more than likely,” she said. “Leslie was all ready to do it. It just makes my heart explode.”

Craig Robinson said he never would have fathomed his sister would be the one to save his life. Now, a part of her will always live in him.

“It was kind of like a miracle, you know, because we were waiting so long and we didn’t know how long it was going to take to get a match for the kidney thing,” Craig Robinson said.

He experienced a few complications after surgery, but his health is almost back to full strength.

“People say you’re a hero, you know, you saved that day,” George said. “I don’t really look at it that way because there was just not really any other decision because it’s family, and there was no good reason not to.”

Copyright 2022 KATV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Utah man caught a 10-foot-long white sturgeon in Idaho, setting a new state record.
Whoa! Man sets state record with catching 10-foot white sturgeon, officials say
Eau Claire is hosting the US Open Chainsaw Sculpture Championship, which is raising money...
Eau Claire hosts US Open Chainsaw Sculpture Championship
Geske was booked into the Eau Claire County Jail for the recommended charges of possession of a...
1 arrested for suspected drug use around children
The FBI says the gun Alec Baldwin was holding when cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally...
FBI testing leads to new findings in ‘Rust’ movie shooting
58-year-old Duane Wisner is facing a charge of possession of child pornography.
Barron County man facing possession of child porn charge

Latest News

FILE - Author Salman Rushdie appears at a signing for his book "Home" in London on June 6,...
Iran denies involvement but justifies Salman Rushdie attack
FILE - Rudy Giuliani’s is a target of the investigation into possible illegal election...
Giuliani is a target of Georgia elections probe, his lawyers are told
The FBI is facing an unprecedented number of threats following the search of Trump's home at...
FBI, DHS issue warning for online threats against law enforcement
The program, dubbed the Wisconsin Tuition Promise, is modeled after the Bucky’s Tuition Promise...
UW System launches free tuition program at regional campuses