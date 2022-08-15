La Crosse County sex offender to be released

According to a media release from La Crosse Police Department, Sex Offender 26-year-old Jeremy...
By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -La Crosse Police Department is notifying the public of a sex offender to be released into the public.

According to a media release from La Crosse Police Department, Sex Offender 26-year-old Jeremy Wrencher is scheduled to be released from a Wisconsin Prison on Aug. 16, 2022.

His previous La Crosse County offense is 3rd degree sexual assault. Court records show Wrencher was sentenced for the offense in Oct. 2017.

According to the media release from La Crosse Police Department, Wrencher has served his sentenced imposed by the courts and is not wanted by Police at this time.

