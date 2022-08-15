Man arrested on suspicion of 7th OWI in Jackson County

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin State Patrol says a trooper recently arrested a man in Jackson County on suspicion of his 7th OWI.

In a Facebook post Sunday, the State Patrol said a trooper saw a driver speed through a construction zone, nearly striking the barrels, after being informed about a reckless driver swerving between lanes on Interstate 94 in Jackson County.

The trooper stopped the vehicle and saw a can of beer in the center console. The driver admitted to “having a few drinks,” according to the post. After not being able to do a field sobriety test, a breath test showed the driver’s blood alcohol concentration to be 0.252, or more than three times the legal limit. The man was taken to a hospital for a blood test and then to the Jackson County Jail.

No other information, including the identity of the man or the date or time of the incident, was released by the State Patrol.

The State Patrol said the incident “is a reminder of the poor choices some make when they get behind the wheel and the dangers of impaired driving.”

