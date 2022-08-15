Man charged after fleeing law enforcement in Eau Claire County Sunday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is accused of leading law enforcement on two separate vehicle chases early Sunday morning in Eau Claire County.

22-year-old Kevin Hays was taken into custody at 4:30 a.m. Sunday by the Altoona Police Department and charged Monday in Eau Claire County Circuit Court with two counts of fleeing or eluding an officer as a vehicle operator, both felonies punishable by up to three and a half years in prison, up to a $10,000 fine, or both.

In court documents filed with the charges, the Altoona Police Department attempted to stop the vehicle Hays was driving for speeding, failing to signal a left turn and failing to stop at a stop sign at 12:04 a.m. Sunday, August 14 in the City of Altoona. When the officer turned the lights of their squad car on, Hays fled, speeding away and failing to stop for two more stop signs. Once Hays got onto Nine Mile Creek Road, the officer said that they stopped pursuing Hays. The officer said that the squad was going 70mph before stopping the pursuit, and estimated Hays to be traveling over 100mph as he sped away. The chase lasted less than two minutes and a little over a half a mile.

According to the criminal complaint, a second chase began at 12:28 a.m. by the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office in the Town of Washington. A deputy was told about a suspect vehicle that had fled Altoona Police in the Town of Washington earlier and saw the vehicle near Nine Mile Creek Road. When the deputy turned the lights of their squad car on, the vehicle sped away, turning onto Nine Mile Creek Road. Two other deputies joined the chase, with speeds reaching 100mph. The Sheriff’s Office was able to use a spike strip to deflate the tires on Hays’ vehicle, but after crashing, Hays continued towards Fall Creek, where he got out of the vehicle, abandoned it and fled on foot. About four hours later, Hays’ mother called to tell law enforcement that Hays was at her Altoona home. Hays was taken into custody at 4:25 a.m. Sunday and taken to the Eau Claire County Jail.

A release from the Eau Caire County Sheriff’s Office said that they were assisted by the Altoona Police Department and the Chippewa Falls Police Department K-9 Unit.

In addition to the charges of felony fleeing an officer, Hays was cited for unreasonable and imprudent speed and failing to stop or yield at a stop sign. Hays was released Monday on a $250 cash bond and is due in court on Sept. 29 for a hearing.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.