Mandela Barnes’ “Working for Wisconsin” tour stops in La Crosse County

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The democratic challenger for Sen. Ron Johnson’s seat is continuing a statewide tour hearing the challenges Wisconsinites are facing.

Mandela Barnes kicked off the “Working for Wisconsin” tour on Aug. 10, and has made stops in Racine, Green Bay, and Cambridge since then.

The tour made its way to La Crosse County on Monday, where Barnes was joined by Sen. Tammy Baldwin in a visit to the Hamburg Hills dairy farm in Stoddard.

The pair spoke with area farmers about the state of their businesses, and how elected leaders in Washington D.C. can help.

Barnes later moved on to meet with supporters in downtown La Crosse, sharing some of the biggest concerns he’s heard from people across the Badger State over the last five days.

“We see rising costs, whether at the grocery store or at the gas pump, we’ve seen 50 years of precedent being overturned with Roe vs. Wade, and we see the climate, that is in crisis,” Barnes detailed.

The Lieutenant Governor also commended the unity of the state’s Democratic Party, saying democracy is on the line in the November election.

Barnes is set to visit Eau Claire on Tuesday, with the “Working for Wisconsin” tour coming to a close on Thursday.

