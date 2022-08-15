More than 2 million MamaRoos and RockaRoos recalled after reported death

Anyone with crawling babies should stop using the swings immediately and put them in a place where the infants can’t reach them.(Consumer Product Safety Recall)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(Gray News) – More than 2 million MamaRoo baby swings and 220,000 RockaRoo baby rockers in the U.S. have been recalled due to entanglement and strangulation hazards.

A 10-month-old reportedly died from asphyxiation after crawling under the seat of the swing and getting caught in the strap, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Another 10-month-old was reported to have suffered bruising to his neck before being rescued by a caregiver.

The CPSC said there have not been any reported incidents involving the RockaRoo at this time.

The MamaRoo is a baby swing that has several motions and speeds, while the RockaRoo is a rocker with a front-to-back gliding motion.

This recall includes MamaRoo models that use a 3-point harness - versions 1.0 and 2.0 (model number 4M-005), version 3.0 (model number 1026), and version 4.0 (model number 1037).

Only the RockaRoo with model number 4M-012 is included in the recall.

Anyone with crawling babies should stop using the swings immediately and put them in a place where the infants can’t reach them.

They were sold at Target and BuyBuy Baby stores nationwide and online at Amazon and 4moms.com from January 2010 through August 2022 for between $160 and $250.

Another 60,000 MamaRoo and 10,000 RockaRoo products under recall were sold in Canada.

Those with the recalled product can contact 4moms to register for a free strap fastener to prevent the strap from extending under the swing when not in use.

