Nomination period opens to honor schools, business that practice recycling and waste reduction initiatives

(WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is accepting nominations for the 2022 Recycling Excellence Awards.

Communities, organizations, schools and businesses are eligible to apply for recognition of outstanding recycling or waste minimization initiatives. Nominations will be accepted through Sept. 16.

Awards are offered in four categories: overall program; projects and initiatives; innovation; and special events. Entities of any size may nominate themselves or submit an application on behalf of another program. Applicants are encouraged to submit supporting materials such as outreach samples, data/graphs and high-resolution photos.

The DNR offers the Recycling Excellence Awards to recognize efforts and share innovative ideas with a broad audience to improve waste management practices.

