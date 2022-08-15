PATTI KLIMEK

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like Patti Klimek to receive the Sunshine Award. Patti works full time as the health nurse at Independence High School. That has been very challenging as she has many other responsibilities, even taking work home and state reports. She is 100 percent invested in working hard and making things right, but she does not stop there. Patti helps at the church when needed as a lector and she is involved in several different organizations, but she always makes time for family and friends. She is a kind, caring, and giving person. I am so blessed to call her my dear friend. Thank you, Patti, for all your efforts. You are noticed.

Cher Schaumberg

