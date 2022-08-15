PAULA KITZBERGER

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate my wife, Paula Kitzberger, for the Sunshine Award. She works hard to earn extra money to support her family. She gives all of herself to everyone she meets. I have watched her forego her own needs to take care of her family, in-laws, friends, acquaintances, and even people she’s never met before. She has moved people with addiction issues and displaced teens into our home. I am in awe of the way she reaches out to others without thought. She has a soft heart for the young, the elderly, the disabled, and the addicted. She leads with her heart, supporting the underdog, and is a true inspiration to others. I am lucky to be her husband and especially lucky to see the way others light up when she walks in the room.

Tim Kitzberger

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Utah man caught a 10-foot-long white sturgeon in Idaho, setting a new state record.
Whoa! Man sets state record with catching 10-foot white sturgeon, officials say
Eau Claire is hosting the US Open Chainsaw Sculpture Championship, which is raising money...
Eau Claire hosts US Open Chainsaw Sculpture Championship
Geske was booked into the Eau Claire County Jail for the recommended charges of possession of a...
1 arrested for suspected drug use around children
58-year-old Duane Wisner is facing a charge of possession of child pornography.
Barron County man facing possession of child porn charge
The FBI says the gun Alec Baldwin was holding when cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally...
FBI testing leads to new findings in ‘Rust’ movie shooting

Latest News

INTEGRITY AUTO
RYAN HEDIGER
PATTI KLIMEK
CONNOR IVERSON