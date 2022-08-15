RYAN HEDIGER

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

After the storms that went through Eau Claire on August 2nd, our neighbors noticed multiple shingles missing from our roof. I called a bunch of different roofing companies in the Eau Claire area, but they were all busy fixing storm damage elsewhere. I called my insurance agent Ryan for any other options, and he said, “Let me come and take a look.” I am deathly afraid of heights, but Ryan showed up, jumped up on my roof and patched the areas for me until I could get a company to come and permanently fix the issue. Thank you, Ryan, for going the extra mile as my agent and my friend.

Zach Hagen

