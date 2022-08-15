‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown enrolled at Purdue University

Millie Bobbie Brown, center, is shown in a shot from 'Stranger Things,' which takes place in...
Millie Bobbie Brown, center, is shown in a shot from 'Stranger Things,' which takes place in Indiana and makes reference to Purdue and other Hoosier universities.(Netflix)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – “Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown is a Purdue Boilermaker.

According to a new interview with Allure magazine, Brown is an online college student at Purdue University.

The 18-year-old is studying the field of human services, which includes human development and family studies.

Ironically, the Netflix TV series she stars in takes place in Indiana and makes reference to Purdue and other Hoosier universities.

In season three, a Purdue T-shirt that appeared in an episode of the show went viral and became a top seller online.

Balancing her online studies, the British actress’ next movie is called “The Electronic State,” which begins production in Atlanta this fall.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Utah man caught a 10-foot-long white sturgeon in Idaho, setting a new state record.
Whoa! Man sets state record with catching 10-foot white sturgeon, officials say
Geske was booked into the Eau Claire County Jail for the recommended charges of possession of a...
1 arrested for suspected drug use around children
Eau Claire is hosting the US Open Chainsaw Sculpture Championship, which is raising money...
Eau Claire hosts US Open Chainsaw Sculpture Championship
58-year-old Duane Wisner is facing a charge of possession of child pornography.
Barron County man facing possession of child porn charge
FILE - People walk along a path with a barricade around the U.S. Capitol building, Thursday,...
Police: Man killed himself after ramming US Capitol barrier

Latest News

A religious icon is seen from the window of a church which was destroyed after Russian attack...
Russian shells slam into eastern Ukraine, killing 3 people
Fritz got 56% of the more than 220,000 votes.
Fiona’s baby brother officially has a name
Nicholas Evans, author of “The Horse Whisperer” and “The Smoke Jumper," has died at the age of...
Nicholas Evans, “The Horse Whisperer” author, dies at 72
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Lawyers appeal Brittney Griner’s Russian prison sentence
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham must testify before a special grand jury in Atlanta that is...
Judge: Sen. Graham must testify in Georgia election probe