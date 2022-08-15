UW System launches free tuition program at regional campuses

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The University of Wisconsin System is launching a new tuition waiver at its 12 regional campuses. The program, dubbed the Wisconsin Tuition Promise, is modeled after the Bucky’s Tuition Promise program at UW-Madison. Beginning in fall 2023, Wisconsin residents who come from families making less than $62,000 a year would have tuition and fees remaining after receiving financial aid waived. Undergraduates would be eligible for the waiver for eight semesters. Students seeking associate degrees and transfer students would be eligible for the waiver for four semesters. The discount will work out to an average of $4,500 per student over four years. System officials plan to fund the program’s first year at $13.8 million and seek state aid for subsequent years.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.