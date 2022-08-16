1 dead after car vs. motorcycle crash in Pierce County

TRENTON TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is dead after a car vs. motorcycle crash in Pierce County Tuesday.

According to a media release from Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022 at 12:42 p.m., authorities received a report of a car vs. motorcycle crash on Highway 63 at County Road VV Hager City, Wis., in Trenton Township.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says in their media release it was determined a car driven by 82-year-old Vernon Schoeder of Elmwood, Wis. who was crossing Highway 63 east bound from County Road VV onto 150th Avenue failed to yield the right of way to a north bound motorcycle driven by 73-year-old John Marshall of Red Wing, Minn.

According to the media release from Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, Marshall was pronounced dead at the scene. Schoeder was not reported to be hurt in the crash.

Assisting the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office with this crash was the Ellsworth Fire Department, Red Wing Fire Department, Red Wing Area Ambulance Service, Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office and the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

