12th Annual Clay Shoot for Scouting Preview

By Bob Gallaher
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The 12th annual Clay Shoot for Scouting put on by the Chippewa Valley Council Boy Scouts of America will be held Thursday, September 8th at the Eau Claire Rod & Gun Club.

Scout Executive Tim Molepske and Chair of the Clay Shoot for Scouting Tim Campbell joined WEAU’s Bob Gallaher on Hello Wisconsin Tuesday morning to talk about the event. Registration includes 2 rounds of shooting for each team member, delicious food provided by KP Katering, a chance to win prizes & awards, training area with coaches and guns and ammunition at no charge to attendees.

Proceeds will benefit the programs of the Chippewa Valley Council, Boy Scouts of America.

Shooting time are available from 1-3 pm, 3-5 pm, and 5-7 pm with awards at 7 pm. Click here for more information.

