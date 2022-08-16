3rd Congressional District Candidate Brad Pfaff holds abortion rights roundtable in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Abortion rights was the focus of a roundtable discussion in Eau Claire Monday afternoon.

Democratic candidate for the 3rd congressional district Brad Pfaff hosted the discussion at a business on Dewey street.

He was joined by U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin.

The discussion centered around confusion over Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion law that went into effect after Roe V. Wade was overturned.

It criminalizes all abortions in the state with exceptions for high risk pregnancies that put’s the mother’s life at risk.

Doctors who perform the procedure could face felony charges.

One woman at the roundtable shared her story of a complication she had with her pregnancy.

She said an infection could have killed her, also adding that her doctor had to look at other doctors in her health insurance network who worked out side of Wisconsin.

Pfaff says because of the law there’s little doctors in the state can do for their patients.

“And that’s why it is so disappointing that the state legislative majority decided to gavel out after 13 seconds and not providing greater clarity,” said Pfaff. “We need greater clarity.”

WEAU reached out to the Republican candidate for the 3rd congressional district, he responded saying:

“Today marks one year since Joe Biden disgracefully abandoned thousands of Americans and our allies to terrorist in Afghanistan getting thirteen servicemembers killed in the process. Pfaff has never criticized this monumental failure and tragic loss of life. Pfaff is a career bureaucrat politician who clearly cares more about politics than the lives of our American heroes and their families. To say that he is unqualified for office is an understatement.”

