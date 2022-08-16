Authorities arrest man after traffic stop in Augusta

By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Wis. (WEAU) -A man is arrested after authorities conducted a traffic stop in Augusta.

According to a media release from Augusta Police Department, on Aug. 3 at 2:56 p.m. Augusta Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a man who had multiple warrants out for his arrest.

The man, identified as 61-year-old James Caufman, was seen visiting a home at 818 Main Street which Augusta Police Department says is “known to have persistent criminal activity.”

Augusta Police Department says in their media release an Officer with Augusta Police Department was on patrol when he saw a vehicle registered to Caufman. A records check revealed Caufman had multiple outstanding warrants for his arrest including charges of failure to update information as a registered sex offender and failure to appear on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of an illegally obtained prescription drug. Caufman is a lifetime registrant as a sex offender and is required to update his address with the Department of Corrections. Augusta Police Department says Caufman has been arrested in Eau Claire County 14 separate times since Dec. 2019.

Assisting the Augusta PD Officer was the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office. Caufman was taken into custody and taken to the Eau Claire County Jail.

