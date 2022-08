ROCK FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Big Rig Truck Show is at a new location this year, Rock Falls Raceway.

The event runs Friday and Saturday, August 19-20.

It features show trucks from across the country, semi drag racing, and new in 2022 - the AFTERSHOCK Jet Truck.

Food and a kids zone are also available.

