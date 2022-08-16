ECASD Board approves referendum question

By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Monday night the Eau Claire Area School Board approved the wording of a referendum for the November ballot.

ECASD is looking to generate $98.6 million dollars from the referendum question. That would put the mill rate around 40 cents per $1,000 of property value.

For a home worth $100,000 that would mean around $40 a year.

If approved in November, the money raised would go to fund improvements to at least four schools: Putnam Heights Elementary, Memorial and North High Schools and South Middle School.

