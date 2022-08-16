Elk Mound Stuff the Bus School Supply Drive

You can donate between 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday until Aug. 24. Monetary donations are also being accepted and is intended to be used to purchase school supplies.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT
ELK MOUND, Wis. (WEAU) -A School Supply Drive is underway in Elk Mound.

The Elk Mound Area Lions Club is hosting a Stuff the Bus School Supply Drive. Community members are invited to donate school supplies for Elk Mound students.

The drop off location is at the Elk Mound Mercantile. You can donate between 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday until Aug. 24. Monetary donations are also being accepted and is intended to be used to purchase school supplies.

Additional information about the Elk Mound Area Lion’s Club and their community projects can be found on their website.

