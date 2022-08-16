Evers speaks on preserving Wisconsin’s water

Along with the Department of Natural Resources, Evers visited Oconto, Chippewa Falls, and...
Along with the Department of Natural Resources, Evers visited Oconto, Chippewa Falls, and Stevens Point. While in Chippewa Falls, Evers took a tour of the Leinenkugel’s Brewery, and learned about the facility’s efforts to make the company more sustainable.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Governor Tony Evers made stops in Western Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon as he tours the state to promote access to clean drinking water.

Along with the Secretary of Department of Natural Resources, Evers visited Oconto, Chippewa Falls, and Stevens Point. While in Chippewa Falls, Evers took a tour of the Leinenkugel’s Brewery, and learned about the facility’s efforts to make the company more sustainable.

After the tour, the Governor spoke on the importance of preserving Wisconsin’s natural resources.

“For too many folks across the state, including those right here in the Chippewa Valley. Clean water isn’t always something that they can depend on. And every one of them deserves to have access to clean drinking water, period,” Evers said.

Evers says he is allocating extra funds towards reducing and removing contaminants such as lead and PFAS from well water so that more people in Wisconsin have access to clean drinking water.

Additional information can be found on the Wis. DNR website.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a media release from Augusta Police Department, on Aug. 3 at 2:56 p.m. Augusta...
Authorities arrest man after traffic stop in Augusta
The 22-year-old man reached speeds of 100 mph in his vehicle as he fled from law enforcement...
Man charged after fleeing law enforcement in Eau Claire County Sunday
Tim Caine suffered a broken collarbone, scapula and ribs, along with a collapsed lung, in the...
Wife learns of husband’s motorcycle crash instantly with app
Authorities say FBI agents found 84 child victims during a two-week nationwide initiative...
FBI recovers more than 200 trafficking victims, including 84 kids
According to a media release from Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 8 at 2:25 p.m.,...
1 dead, another hurt after multi-motorcycle crash in Polk County

Latest News

Wisconsin Tuition Promise
UW System announces Wisconsin Tuition Promise initiative
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (8/16/22)
For Wisconsinites whose families make fewer than $62,000 dollars a year, the Tuition Promise...
UW colleges offering tuition waiver
"Meet To Eat" For The Open Door Clinic
"Meet To Eat" For The Open Door Clinic (8/16/22)