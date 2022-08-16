Evers speaks on preserving Wisconsin’s water

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Governor Tony Evers made stops in Western Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon as he tours the state to promote access to clean drinking water.

Along with the Secretary of Department of Natural Resources, Evers visited Oconto, Chippewa Falls, and Stevens Point. While in Chippewa Falls, Evers took a tour of the Leinenkugel’s Brewery, and learned about the facility’s efforts to make the company more sustainable.

After the tour, the Governor spoke on the importance of preserving Wisconsin’s natural resources.

“For too many folks across the state, including those right here in the Chippewa Valley. Clean water isn’t always something that they can depend on. And every one of them deserves to have access to clean drinking water, period,” Evers said.

Evers says he is allocating extra funds towards reducing and removing contaminants such as lead and PFAS from well water so that more people in Wisconsin have access to clean drinking water.

Additional information can be found on the Wis. DNR website.

