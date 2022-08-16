CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The annual Meet to Eat for the Free Clinic is Thursday, August 18.

If you eat at a participating restaurant, 25% of your bill will help support the Open Door Clinic in Chippewa Falls.

Restaurants include Frog Hop in Cadott, Harm’s Way Bar & Grill in Bloomer, Old Abe’s Supper Club in Jim Falls, Lucy’s Deli in Chippewa Falls, River Inn in Wheaton, The Sandbar and Grill in Lake Wissota, Xpeditions Coffee Company in Bloomer and Z’s Restaurant in LaFayette.

