Meet to Eat for the Free Clinic

Lucy's Deli in Chippewa Falls participates in the Meet to Eat for the Free Clinic fundraiser
Lucy's Deli in Chippewa Falls participates in the Meet to Eat for the Free Clinic fundraiser
By Judy Clark
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The annual Meet to Eat for the Free Clinic is Thursday, August 18.

If you eat at a participating restaurant, 25% of your bill will help support the Open Door Clinic in Chippewa Falls.

Restaurants include Frog Hop in Cadott, Harm’s Way Bar & Grill in Bloomer, Old Abe’s Supper Club in Jim Falls, Lucy’s Deli in Chippewa Falls, River Inn in Wheaton, The Sandbar and Grill in Lake Wissota, Xpeditions Coffee Company in Bloomer and Z’s Restaurant in LaFayette.

Open Door Clinic

