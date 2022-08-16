Organizations hold “Veterans Express Themselves” event in Osseo

OSSEO, Wis. (WEAU) - Multiple organizations came together today to offer support and resources to veterans Monday evening.

The event took place at Osseo Central Park in conjunction with the summer music series and the farmer’s market.

It included various displays of art, exhibits and programming information on local resources, including the Tomah VA, La Crosse Vets’ Center and the Highground.

Organizers say events like this can offer support to vets who might be struggling at home.

“For us to be boots on grounds, helping veterans, giving them the resources tangibly in their hands to help them understand how we can help them and that we are here,” said Amanda Signoff who is with the Tomah VA Medical Center

And for one other organizer it is all about the vets path to healing.

“Every time I see a veterans smile during one of our programs or a teardrop, it’s a big rewarding thing... the best reward that you see is seeing that veterans healed and healing themselves,” said Scott Schultz with the Heartbeat Center for Writing, Literacy and the Arts.

This is the third year the event is held in Osseo.

