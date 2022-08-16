Rhode Island man dies in fall from Milwaukee drawbridge

MILWAUKEE (AP) - A man vacationing in Milwaukee has died after falling from a drawbridge that a remote operator began opening when the victim was partially across. According to a report from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office, 77-year-old Richard Dujardin, of Providence, Rhode Island, was crossing a bridge over the Milwaukee River in the city’s downtown Monday afternoon with his wife. Rosemarie Dujardin made it across the bridge, but her husband was about halfway across when the bridge began to open in the middle. Investigators say Richard Dujardin grabbed onto a side rail as the bridge sections rose to a 90-degree angle, lost his grip, fell about 70 feet to pavement below and suffered a fatal head wound.

