UW colleges offering tuition waiver

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The University of Wisconsin System is offering a new initiative this fall to help Wis. students attend college.

For Wisconsinites whose families make fewer than $62,000 dollars a year, the Tuition Promise Program waives any remaining tuition and fees after financial aid.

The goal of the Program is to make it easier for students living in Wis. to attend college in the state, and to hopefully increase the number of students staying in Wis. after graduation.

“We live in Wisconsin in a global market for talent. And if we are successful in graduating, the people that we need to to fill the openings that are there, Wisconsin can have a very bright economic future. If we are unsuccessful, the converse will be true and all of us will lose as a result,” Jay Rothman, UW System President, said.

An estimated 8,000 students will be supported through the Program once it is fully implemented. Eligible students will be awarded an average of $4,500 over four years.

