Wisconsin real estate market rockets in 2022

(Source: Pixabay via MGN)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin saw the largest increase in its equalized property value in over 40 years, the Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR) announced Monday.

In its report, the DOR showed that Wisconsin’s total statewide equalized property value was $745 billion- a 14% increase from 2021. This increase shown from January 1 to December 31, 2021 is the largest since 1979, DOR officials said.

The DOR report showed growth in all property classes, but was residential and commercial properties led the pack.

The growth highlights a $90.6 billion change in equalized value from market value increases and new construction. The DOR said Menominee and Price Counties saw the largest increase in market values at 31% at 19%, respectively.

Equalized values are reported annually to promote fairness and equity in property tax information, though changes in values don’t necessarily mean a change in property taxes, DOR said.

Classification% Increase
Residential15%
Commercial13%
Manufacturing5%
Agriculture6%
Undeveloped6%
Ag Forest9%
Forest8%
Other8%

You can find more information about equalized value reports here.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 22-year-old man reached speeds of 100 mph in his vehicle as he fled from law enforcement...
Man charged after fleeing law enforcement in Eau Claire County Sunday
According to a media release from Augusta Police Department, on Aug. 3 at 2:56 p.m. Augusta...
Authorities arrest man after traffic stop in Augusta
The FBI says the gun Alec Baldwin was holding when cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally...
FBI testing leads to new findings in ‘Rust’ movie shooting
According to a media release from Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 8 at 2:25 p.m.,...
1 dead, another hurt after multi-motorcycle crash in Polk County
Skyler Opelt
Medford man convicted of causing fatal buggy crash gets 4 years prison

Latest News

12th Annual Clay Shoot for Scouting - Interview 8/16/2022
12th Annual Clay Shoot for Scouting - Interview 8/16/2022
Skywarn 13 Weather - 8/16/2022
AG Chat with Bob Bosold
AG Chat with Bob Bosold - 8/16/2022
The Better Business Bureau is warning those returning to campus to do their homework.
College students should watch out for these financial scams
The Express take on the Huskies in playoff baseball
SportScene 13 for Monday, August 15th