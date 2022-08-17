2022 Al’s Musky Challenge raising money for La Crosse Boys & Girls Clubs

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - For the fourth consecutive year, La Crosse Rotarian Al Louis is out on the water raising money for Coulee Region youth.

This year’s Al’s Musky Challenge kicked off on July 21, and Al Louis will be fishing in Minnesota’s Lake Vermilion until Sept. 22.

The yearly event has raised more than $150,000 since it began in 2019, and has benefited such organizations as The Parenting Place, Coulee Recovery Center, La Crosse Children’s Museum, and La Crosse Community Theater.

50% of the funds raised from the 2022 challenge will go towards the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse, which CEO Jake Erickson is very thankful for.

“We connected earlier this year and talked about this as an opportunity to benefit some initiatives that we have going on at the Boys & Girls Club, and I’m just honored that he selected the club to be a recipient of this year’s challenge,” Erickson expressed.

Specifically, Erickson says the Boys & Girls Club will use the money to support the academic success of area youth, and it will also help bolster a new workforce development program.

The other half of the money raised this year will be put towards a new endowment fund that Louis hopes will provide lasting support for youth in the Coulee Region.

More information on this year’s Musky Challenge can be found here, and anyone who wishes to donate can go to the La Crosse Community Foundation’s website.

