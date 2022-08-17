Barron County man sentenced for 2020 homicide by vehicle

29-year-old Cody Hase was sentenced to five years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision on Tuesday.
Cody Hase
Cody Hase(Wisconsin Department of Corrections)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Aug. 17, 2022
BARRON, Wis. (WEAU) - A Cumberland man who pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle with the use of a controlled substance is sentenced to prison.

29-year-old Cody Hase was sentenced to five years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision on Tuesday in Barron County Circuit Court for a crash on September 30, 2020 that killed one person.

Hase, who pleaded guilty to the homicide charge as part of a plea deal, was also charged with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle. That charge was dismissed but read in.

According to court documents filed with the case, Hase attempted to pass a car in a no-passing zone on Highway 48 in the Town of Stanfold, which is west of Rice Lake, when he hit an oncoming van head-on. The driver of the van died due to injuries from the crash.

Hase is not allowed to possess or consume controlled substances, has to take a psychological evaluation, can’t drive without a license, and has to stay sober as conditions of extended supervision.

