DispatchHealth and Marshfield Clinic Health Partnership

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Last month, DispatchHealth and Marshfield Clinic Health System announced a partnership to bring patient on-demand in-home medical care.

The partnership has allowed patients in rural communities to reduce non-emergency visits, lower medical costs, and improve health outcomes. The program was launched on July 14.

While the DispatchHealth partners with Marshfield Clinic, anyone can schedule a visit, but only if they are three months old or older.

“We do same day care. We’re open seven days a week, including holidays and weekends. So you call and request care and we try to be there as soon as possible. But you can also schedule if you wanted us to come at a different time. We can work that into the schedule as well.” Jessalyn Connell, Market Operations Manager, said.

To schedule an appointment, you can call 888-908-0553 or visit the DispatchHealth website.

