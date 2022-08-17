EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Driving impaired has the potential to result in serious consequences.

From now through Labor Day law enforcement agencies in Wis. are focusing on raising awareness about the dangers of impaired driving. Wisconsin State Patrol Troopers will be working with law enforcement officers across the state for the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.

According to the Department of Transportation, someone is hurt or killed due to impaired driving every two hours in Wis. Last year, 166 people died due to drunk driving, and another 74 died in crashes involving drugs.

Law enforcement officers say if you plan on drinking while out of the house, designate a sober driver ahead of time, or find another way to get home without getting behind the wheel.

“Our goal of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign is to eliminate the dangers of drunk driving and work towards zero deaths on Wisconsin roads,” State Patrol Superintendent, Tim Carnahan, said. “Impaired driving is a significant public health risk, it’s a public safety risk, and it’s a risk to the whole transportation system.”

Additional information is available on the Wisconsin Department of Transportation website here and a full media release about the campaign is available here.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.