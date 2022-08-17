Former Osseo-Fairchild High School teacher accused of inappropriately touching former student

31-year-old Nicholas Bergeron of Strum is charged with sexual assault of a child younger than 16.
31-year-old Nicholas Bergeron of Strum is charged with sexual assault of a child younger than 16.(Source: MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OSSEO-FAIRCHILD, Wis. (WEAU) -A Western Wis. teacher is charged in Trempealeau County Court after being accused of inappropriately touching a former student.

Bergeron used to teach at Osseo-Fairchild High School. According to the criminal complaint, a 15-year-old emailed the Principal about inappropriate touching, which the victim says happened in Bergeron’s classroom between Sept. 2021 and Jan. 2022.

Several other students reported Bergeron giving special attention to female students and asking them for their phone numbers. When questioned, Bergeron admitted he touched one girl’s leg, possibly more than twice, and he had touched the girl’s butt, saying it was an accident.

Bergeron’s initial court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 13. The Superintendent at Osseo-Fairchild says Bergeron no longer works for the District.

Lori Whelan says in part quote, “The District has reported Mr. Bergeron to the Department of Public Instruction. As a result, we understand that his license to teach is currently under review by the DPI’s licensing division.”

