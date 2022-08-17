Judge: Gableman no longer in contempt of court

A judge has ruled that the former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice hired by Republicans to investigate the 2020 election is no longer in contempt of court for refusing to comply with open records requests.(John Hart | John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal, Pool Photo via AP File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A judge has ruled that the former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice hired by Republicans to investigate the 2020 election is no longer in contempt of court for refusing to comply with open records requests. Dane County Judge Frank Remington held Michael Gableman in contempt in June after Gableman berated Remington and refused to answer questions about how his office responded to liberal watchdog group American Oversight’s record requests. The ruling came with a fine of $2,000 a day until Gableman conducted a thorough search for the records. Remington said in a written order Wednesday that he’s satisfied Gableman tried to find the records and ordered him to pay $24,000 to the court.

