Pediatrician encourages students to head to bed early

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -As school districts across Western Wisconsin are gearing up to have students back in the classroom one pediatrician says it’s also time for parents to start getting their kids prepared.

In less than a month many kids will be waking up, hopping on a school bus, and spending the day learning new things. Prevea Health Pediatrician, Dr. Katie Udenberg, said it’s time to start getting kids on an earlier sleeping schedule to prepare for the school year.

“The best time to start, honestly, is probably now or about two weeks before school starts,” Udenberg said. “We really want to get them into a good routine, into good sleep habits, so they are ready for the first day of school.”

Aunt of two, Mackenzie Wolters, who helps her sister get her niece and nephew to bed, said they have already started adjusting her nephew’s sleeping schedule.

“During the summertime we kind of just let him fall asleep whenever he wants to really, so that can be pretty late because he wants to stay up with us adults and we don’t get to be ‘til late,” Wolters said. “Now that schools beginning we start putting him to bed around 9:30 p.m., 10 o’clock even.”

Udenberg said the best way to get kids used to heading to bed earlier is by doing it gradually.

“Do it in small increments,” Udenberg said. “So, waking your kids up 15 minutes earlier in the morning and then putting them to bed about 15 minutes earlier in the evening until you get to their regular, you know, sleep and wake times.”

Another way to help change a child’s sleep schedule is to establish a routine.

“I think establishing a bedtime routine is very important, you know, starting maybe an hour before you want them to actually fall asleep,” Udenberg said. “Doing things like taking a bath, maybe reading a story together, listening to some soft music.”

Wolters said what helps her nephew, Vincent, get ready for a new sleep schedule is changing his meal routine.

“Make sure that they eat earlier in the day, you know, like when they wake up you want to feed them like pretty soon after they wake up,” Wolters said.

Udenberg recommends parents take electronic devices away from their kids before bed and make sure the bedroom is dark, cool, and quiet

