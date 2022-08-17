Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease detected in La Crosse County

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is announcing that the...
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is announcing that the state’s first case of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Serotype 2, or RHDV2, has been found in three domestic rabbits in La Crosse County.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is announcing that the state’s first case of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Serotype 2, or RHDV2, has been found in three domestic rabbits in La Crosse County.

Wis. DATCP says in a media release “RHDV2 is a highly contagious viral disease that affects wild and domestic rabbits. Although fatal to rabbits, the disease does not affect humans. In most cases, the only signs of RHDV2 are sudden death and blood-stained noses caused by internal bleeding. Infected rabbits experience fever, loss of appetite, difficulty breathing or seizures.”

According to the media release from Wis. DATCP, in Oct. 2021, DATCP authorized a RHDV2 vaccine for use in Wis., and the Department encourages rabbit owners to work with their veterinarians to have their animals immunized.

Wis. DATCP says in their media release rabbit owners can reduce the risk of disease introduction by taking precautions. DATCP recommends that anyone working with or caring for rabbits follow biosecurity guidelines listed here to prevent spread of the disease. Rabbit owners are asked to contact their veterinarians if their animals appear sick. To report multiple dead wild rabbits, the Department says to contact the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Additional information about the Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease can be found here. The full media release from Wis. DATCP is available here.

