Sculpture Tour Eau Claire earns national title

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Chippewa Valley is known for many different things such as craft beer and music. Something else is being added to the list: art.

For more than ten years, Sculpture Tour Eau Claire has worked to bring the downtown area alive with art. That mission to share pieces with the community has made the tour the biggest in the country.

With 87 works of art across the city, Sculpture Tour Eau Claire is the largest outdoor rotating sculpture tour in the nation.

More than 20 of those statues are part of its permanent collection.

Every year the nonprofit buys the piece of art that wins the People’s Choice award. It then gifts it to the City of Eau Claire.

The tour features work from artists all across the country and even Canada.

Those with the tour say the attention the tour brings is making an impact in the city.

“For the community, I hope it’s inspiring and educational,” said Julie Pangallo, the public arts manager with Visit Eau Claire. “I know a lot of youth programs use it as part of their art curriculum. The schools wind up bringing kids down for tours. For the business community, this helps us attract tourism. It really has reached critical mass, and can help be a draw.”

Even though it’s the largest in the nation Pangallo said the work isn’t done yet.

There are plans to keep expanding throughout the community.

Voting for the People’s Choice award is still open. It goes until Dec. 31.

