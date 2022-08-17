Technology tops back-to-school spending

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As schools embrace technology in the classroom, families are spending more on electronics as part of back-to-school shopping.

Since the pandemic, spending on electronics has grown significantly and is expected to show strong growth once again this year. According to the National Retail Federation, there’s been a shift in which back-to-class categories consumers spend the most. Electronics, apparel, and dorm/apartment furnishings are among the top back-to-college categories.

“Total spending on electronics is expected to reach around $13 billion dollars,” said Katherine Cullen of the National Retail Federation.

The NRF says many retailers are doing what they can to make sure they have back-to-school items in stock.

“We know that they have brought in inventory earlier to address supply chain delays and congestion at the ports, and they’re focusing on traditional sale events for the summer,” said Cullen.

Those in the market for new technology may find a good bargain through a retailer’s Labor Day or Black Friday sales.

The Better Business Bureau recommends talking with your child’s school before purchasing a new tablet or laptop for the upcoming school year.

“You want to make sure your child actually needs it at the elementary, middle, and high school level,” said Tiffany Bernhardt Schultz of the Better Business Bureau Wisconsin. “A lot of times your child is going to be given that opportunity to take a Chromebook home with them where you won’t have to buy and invest in that big expense.”

If you do need a new piece of tech, the BBB says you should do your research on the manufacturer and warranty before you invest.

