Technology tops back-to-school spending

Spending on electronics is expected to show strong growth once again this year.
Spending on electronics is expected to show strong growth once again this year.
Spending on electronics is expected to show strong growth once again this year.(WMTV)
By Gabriella Rusk
Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As schools embrace technology in the classroom, families are spending more on electronics as part of back-to-school shopping.

Since the pandemic, spending on electronics has grown significantly and is expected to show strong growth once again this year. According to the National Retail Federation, there’s been a shift in which back-to-class categories consumers spend the most. Electronics, apparel, and dorm/apartment furnishings are among the top back-to-college categories.

“Total spending on electronics is expected to reach around $13 billion dollars,” said Katherine Cullen of the National Retail Federation.

The NRF says many retailers are doing what they can to make sure they have back-to-school items in stock.

“We know that they have brought in inventory earlier to address supply chain delays and congestion at the ports, and they’re focusing on traditional sale events for the summer,” said Cullen.

Those in the market for new technology may find a good bargain through a retailer’s Labor Day or Black Friday sales.

The Better Business Bureau recommends talking with your child’s school before purchasing a new tablet or laptop for the upcoming school year.

“You want to make sure your child actually needs it at the elementary, middle, and high school level,” said Tiffany Bernhardt Schultz of the Better Business Bureau Wisconsin. “A lot of times your child is going to be given that opportunity to take a Chromebook home with them where you won’t have to buy and invest in that big expense.”

If you do need a new piece of tech, the BBB says you should do your research on the manufacturer and warranty before you invest.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tim Caine suffered a broken collarbone, scapula and ribs, along with a collapsed lung, in the...
Wife learns of husband’s motorcycle crash instantly with app
According to a media release from Augusta Police Department, on Aug. 3 at 2:56 p.m. Augusta...
Authorities arrest man after traffic stop in Augusta
Authorities say FBI agents found 84 child victims during a two-week nationwide initiative...
FBI recovers more than 200 trafficking victims, including 84 kids
Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
Couple finds out they own a road by getting $18,000 power bill for streetlights
The 22-year-old man reached speeds of 100 mph in his vehicle as he fled from law enforcement...
Man charged after fleeing law enforcement in Eau Claire County Sunday

Latest News

"We need to share that message that our students deserve a safe, and inviting and engaging...
ECASD Superintendent talks about $98.6 million dollar referendum on the ballot in November
The Better Business Bureau is warning those returning to campus to do their homework.
College students should watch out for these financial scams
Compared to 2019, back-to-school shoppers are expected to spend $168 more on average.
Rising inflation could lead to record back-to-school spending
The School District of La Crosse Board of Education met on Monday, July 18, 2022.
La Crosse school board approves 2% raise for teachers